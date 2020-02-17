A Slice of Carnival: Sweet treats made by the thousands

“To produce the amount of king cakes that we do in a daily basis we start early. The first crew comes in around midnight and then we wrap up close to 7 p.m. A cleaning crew comes in every night to clean the building top to bottom and the whole process starts right back up at midnight,” said Dave Haydel. It’s Mardi Gras and people want king cake. You have the king cake purist that won’t eat any king cake until King’s Day on Jan. 6 and then they’re free to eat king cake and they’ll eat at the entire season. But as soon as Ash Wednesday comes around, there’s no king cake until next year."