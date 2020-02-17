Suspect arrested for theft of artists carts in the French Quarter, pushing them into Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday for stealing and damaging numerous artist carts in the Jackson Square in January.
Police arrested Landon Semones in connection with the investigation into the thefts.
On Jan. 31 Eighth District officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Decatur Street.
Officers spoke to a victim who said he had secured his storage cart under the breezeway in the 700 block of Decatur Street. When he returned around 7:00 a.m., the breezeway’s security lock had been tampered with. Upon gaining entry, the victim discovered his cart, along with numerous other artist carts typically stored there overnight, was missing.
Through investigation, Semones was determined to be a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Semones turned himself in to NOPD officers at the Eighth District station.
Semones, who is also known by the name “Dade Murphy,” was transported and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for unauthorized entry into a business and 11 counts of theft.
