2 women booked in felony food stamp scheme, sheriff says

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Terrebonne Parish arrested two women for felony fraud after they allegedly tried to steal benefits from a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card, officers said.
A report was received Friday (Feb. 14) from a woman who said she was missing money from her SNAP card.
The woman, Tanya Samanie, 47, of Houma, said her card was supposed to have $195 available for food purchases on it. When she attempted to use the card for purchase of groceries she was declined, deputies said.
After checking her account, she told the deputy, there was only $54 available, and that a purchase had been made for $147 at a store on the 6400 block of West Park Ave.
At the store the deputies learned that records showed an online purchase that matched a store pickup made by a woman in a silver Ford Focus. They viewed surveillance video and observed a woman making the pickup, deputies said.
The complainant said she did not know the vehicle on the video and that she had never authorized anyone to use her card. Further investigation indicated that the woman making the pickup had entered a PIN number to complete the purchase.
The video did not show a tag number for that silver vehicle.
A short time later while conducting proactive patrol, the deputies observed a silver Ford Focus at Alma St. and Richard Dr., which appeared disabled.
Information developed during an encounter with the vehicle’s driver resulted in information matching facts obtained at the store, in addition to other evidence.
Further investigation revealed that the complainant in the case had allowed use of the card to Ashley Cheramine Sims, 35, of Houma, who was arrested and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she was booked and held without bond for unauthorized use of food stamp coupons, cards or devices, investigators said.
Deputies then traveled to the 200 block of Final Ct. where they arrested Samanie, She was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and booked for unauthorized use of food stamp coupons, cards and devices.
She also had a warrant for failure to appear at a prior court date and is being held without bond.
