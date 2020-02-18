After Further Review: Five takes from Drew Brees return in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: One more run
The last words of Drew Brees’ Instagram post is what stood out most.
“Let’s make another run at it,” he wrote.
That’s really what it boils down to. Brees has nothing else left to prove. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. His first ballot hall of fame resume’ is secure. He’s the best player to ever suit up for the Saints.
But the competitor in Brees wants another shot at that second ring. He knows his team should have another one by now. The past postseason heartbreaks have been tough on the entire organization. None moreso than Brees, because he understood that with each miss, his opportunities to get back would be fewer and fewer.
In 2020, a ring is all that matters to Brees and his team should be good enough to make that run and finish the job.
Take Two: Brees still Saints best option
There’s a reason why the Saints were quick to keep the door open for Brees to return. Simply put, despite his age or contract, they absolutely know it’s Brees, at 41, that gives the Saints the best chance to win a ring in 2020. Period. If the Saints felt otherwise, they would’ve made the decision for him. Every team with a legendary quarterback has had to at some point.
The Saints are not there yet. Brees is still an elite player that’s can surgically dismantle defenses from the pocket. His play in December proved that. We can debate whether or not he’s lost some heat on his fast ball, but the bottom line is this offense is still at its best with nine running it.
Take Three: Thank you, Teddy
The return of Brees means the likely exit of Teddy Bridgewater. But Bridgewater sure did make his mark during his two-year stint with the Saints. He ended up being well worth the third round pick the Saints dealt to the Jets to get him. When Brees went down, he calmed the waters and steadily helped guide the team to five straight victories.
He’ll likely move on to a robust market for services. He’s earned it. He bet on himself with his return to New Orleans last season and won. Now, it’s time for him to reap the rewards. Reports suggest he could get $30 million on the open market. If that happens, Bridgewater would have played his cards perfectly.
Take Four: Taysom watch
Brees’ return certainly will have a role in the most talked about player in the NFL right now. Everyone seems to have an opinion about Taysom Hill’s skillset and his desire to be a franchise quarterback (something all of us in New Orleans already knew for years).
It’ll be interesting to see what tender the Saints put on Hill, a restricted free agent. If it’s a first-round tender, it’s unlikely a team would be willing to part ways with it for Hill. Should that scenario play out, there’s a strong chance Hill returns with an enhanced role in 2020 and could see more snaps at quarterback.
If they put a second-round tender on Hill, things could get interesting.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Is 2020 it for Brees? Given that he took this much time to decide for this season, it stands to reason that this would be it, though that’s not etched in stone. They’ll be other factors at play past this season. If the Saints truly do have franchise hopes for Hill, they would certainly have to move on to him next season when he would become an unrestricted free agent provided he returns on the one-year tender this season.
- It’ll be interesting to see how Brees’ contract is structured. The Saints have to account for $16 million in dead money before he even signs a deal. I don’t expect his contract to break quarterback records, though he will be fairly compensated.
- Bringing up Brees’ recent postseason performances is fair. If he wants that second ring, he has to play better in the playoffs.
