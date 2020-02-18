Coach O and his wife Kelly deliver baskets of hopes to kids at OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Orgerons and the LSU spirit squad visited Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Feb. 18 to pep up the spirits of patients.
Coach Ed Orgeron, his wife Kelly, and a few LSU Tigers brought some special gifts to kids at the hospital.
They handed out championship themed baskets of hope filled with toys, games, and crafting materials.
The team hopes this small gift will help inspire in their fight to return to good health.
For years, Kelly Orgeron has partnered with Baskets of Hope, a nationwide group that delivers gifts and support packages for sick kids and their families.
It’s a program the whole team has become passionate about.
