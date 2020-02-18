Covington daycare worker arrested for felony child abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Covington Police Department arrested a daycare worker on suspicion of child abuse.
On Friday (Feb. 14), police received a complaint of possible child abuse by a day care worker of the Kiddie Kollege Day Care Center, located at 521 West 28th Ave.
After an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for employee Regena Thompson, 59, for felony cruelty to juveniles.
On Saturday, Thompson turned herself into the Covington Police Department, where she was arrested, then transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
She was released on a $25,000 bond the next day.
Police did not release any other details about her arrest.
