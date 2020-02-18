Deuce McAllister on Brees’ return: “This is about being one of the elite teams”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees’ announcement that he will be returning to play for the Saints in 2020 means the team’s offseason planning can kick into high gear now that they know who their starting quarterback will be. The 41-year-old’s decision comes over a month after a first round exit from the playoffs “How you lost, you couldn’t feel good about that,” Deuce McAllister says of Brees’ decision. “It’s a lot different if you go out there and play your best and you end up a little short. Well, you didn’t play your best and so you want to end obviously the best and the ultimate way with a Super Bowl. But you don’t want in to end like it did this past year either.”
McAllister thinks that Brees’ decision was likely influenced by the strong prospects of New Orleans making another playoff run in 2020 “He feels like ‘Yeah, we can go ahead and win the NFC South’ and not to brag about it, but this isn’t about the NFC South - this is about being one of the elite teams. You took the elite team that represented the NFC toe-to-toe, outside of how that game ended, you’re right there in that game. You’ve gone back to back 13-3 seasons so the talent is all there. Can we put it all together? Can we stay healthy enough to play like you need to play in the playoffs?”
The return of Brees likely signals the impending departure of Teddy Bridgewater, who is also an unrestricted free agent “He had an opportunity to go last year to Miami, he didn’t like that situation so he signed back with the Saints. It would be, we would probably say the percentages are less than 10-15% of something like that happening. He’s proven that he is a starter in this league but it has to be a situation where he really likes it. He can go and start for any team but is he going to set himself to be successful and that’s what he wants to do.”
Brees will become one of just four quarterbacks in NFL history to ever play 20 seasons but McAllister thinks the franchise will be smart about managing his workload “They’ve always had a plan for him. When you get into the regular season, he’s normally had Wednesdays off. Obviously I think that will be the same as far as his system. I wonder how much this offseason, whether we’re talking April or May, will they condense that? Will they shorten that? They’ve always put him on a pitch count. Will that be even limited to a point now? That’s really what we have to wait and see.”
