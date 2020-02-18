Deuce McAllister on Brees’ return: “This is about being one of the elite teams”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees’ announcement that he will be returning to play for the Saints in 2020 means the team’s offseason planning can kick into high gear now that they know who their starting quarterback will be. The 41-year-old’s decision comes over a month after a first round exit from the playoffs “How you lost, you couldn’t feel good about that,” Deuce McAllister says of Brees’ decision. “It’s a lot different if you go out there and play your best and you end up a little short. Well, you didn’t play your best and so you want to end obviously the best and the ultimate way with a Super Bowl. But you don’t want in to end like it did this past year either.”