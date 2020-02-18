Federal Judge says he arranged meeting with Archbishop and Saints communications executive

Zainey, who is Catholic and also on the Board of Trustees for Notre Dame Seminary, says Archbishop Aymond inherited the problem. And, while the Archbishop “could not change the sins of the past,” he could prevent it from happening in the future. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, released a statement about Zainey’s involvement saying, “We would think that someone sitting on a federal district court should realize that both the abuse and its cover up are not sins, but crimes.” We asked Zainey about that statement, but he had no response to it.