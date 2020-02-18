Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PORT IMPROVEMENTS
South Louisiana port gets $13M federal grant for upgrades
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Port of South Louisiana is receiving a $13 million federal transportation grant it will use to upgrade its industrial park and allow it to carry heavier cargo. Port executive director Paul Aucoin says the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will pay to build a new floor in a bulk cargo warehouse, improve the conveyor that runs from the dock to the warehouse and rehabilitate an access road. He says the money also will be used to build a new rail spur and dock access road to support the movement of heavy cargo. The industrial park in Reserve is called Globalplex. About 315 people work at the facility. Aucoin says the improvements could lead to more hiring.
LOUISIANA EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT
Feb. 28 deadline for Louisiana superintendent applications
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top public school board has set a Feb. 28 deadline for anyone who wants to apply to be the state's next superintendent of education. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education published an information packet online for interested applicants and hired a firm to help with the search. Longtime Superintendent of Education John White is stepping down from the job March 11. The search committee hopes to recommend one to three applicants to the full board for consideration to be superintendent. Leaders of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Educations have said they hope to hire a new superintendent before Louisiana's regular legislative session ends in early June. It will take a two-thirds vote of the 11-member board to appoint a superintendent.
OCHSNER-DOCTORS' EDUCATION
Ochsner to pay med school in exchange for 5-year commitment
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of Ochsner Health System says the company will start paying the medical school education of students who commit to work with Ochsner in Louisiana for five years. The Advocate reported that Warner Thomas spoke Wednesday during a meeting at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. The program will start with 30 students this summer. Thomas cited the tight labor market. He says the health system also will pay for current employees who want to advance in their career from a licensed practical nurse to a registered nurse or from a medical assistant to an LPN. The company has set aside about $10 million for the tuition-paying programs.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear. The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days. No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee. As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines. In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.
SLEDGEHAMMER BANDITS
Louisiana smash-and-grab jewelry heist; 4 Texas men accused
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Four Texas men are accused of smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and stealing $69,000 worth of jewelry from a Louisiana store, and Texas police are reportedly investigating similar heists. Hammond's director of administration says police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in touch with city police. Lacy Landrum says the men were arrested on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge about 45 minutes after the robbery was reported Thursday evening. Three are from Houston and one is from a suburb.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
Eccentric millionaire Durst faces trial in friend's killing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst faces trial in the slaying of his best friend 20 years ago. Jury selection begins Wednesday in Los Angeles in a case so sensational, it inspired a feature film starring Ryan Gosling and a six-part documentary that helped lead to Durst's arrest. Prosecutors say Durst killed Susan Berman to silence her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and presumed 1982 killing of his wife in New York. Berman had acted as his unofficial spokeswoman, and authorities say she helped him cover his tracks. Defense lawyers say Durst didn't kill Berman.
RURAL REVITALIZATION
Louisiana governor creates 'rural revitalization' council
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has created a study group aimed at identifying and responding to the decline in Louisiana's rural communities. Population in the state's rural areas has dwindled amid problems with job creation, infrastructure and education systems. The Democratic governor Friday signed an executive order establishing a Governor's Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization. The 34-member panel is charged with determining the needs of rural communities on a long list of issues and finding financing options to help address the problems. A strategic plan is due by January 2021. Edwards announced the plans at the Police Jury Association of Louisiana’s annual convention in Shreveport. The governor's former chief of staff, Ben Nevers, will serve as chairman of the advisory council.
LSU PROFESSOR-NAMESAKE HONOR
Recently discovered mineral named for LSU professor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University geology professor now has a scientific namesake — a newly discovered variety of tourmaline. Barbara Dutrow says she's surprised and thrilled by the honor. She has studied the tourmaline gemstone family for years. Her scientific articles include “Tourmaline: A geologic DVD” and “The tourmaline diaries: An eye-catching mineral and its many facets.” A news release from LSU says Italian researchers named “dutrowite” for her because of her contributions to mineral sciences — especially how tourmalines incorporate their own geological history.