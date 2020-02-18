Newman clinches district title, turns focus to playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman clinched the District 11-2A title this past weekend after beating St. Charles Catholic. The Greenies have much bigger goals than a district title this season, but grabbing a district crown is a big step in the right direction.
“It was big. It was huge. It got a lot of confidence for us. It get’s us going into these playoffs. Hopefully we can keep going. I think having Chris (Lockett), who’s a really talented player. Even Arch (Manning) and Will (Randle), they’re both really athletic and bring a lot to the team. The mixture of having people from the past, and new guys coming in, it’s uplifting yeah,” said Newman junior Javon Ruffin.
“Sometimes we go at each other in practice, so sometimes during the games it’s way easier. We know what to expect. We motivate each other to do better,” said freshman Chris Lockett.
It’s been 27 years since Newman won a state championship in basketball. Randy Livingston was a senior on that team.
“Coach Livingston’s goals, and the seniors goals are pretty in line with one another. Our goal is to win state. Me, Reagen (Lapeyre), Porter (Andrews), my other seniors, we’re not going to play college basketball after this season. Our only goal is to win state, and win state,” said senior Max Moses.
“I try not to talk about the past. They can see it when they walk in the gym. They understand what I’m about. I told them from day one I believe in them. That’s been our mantra all year. Believe, achieve. If you believe it first, you can achieve it,” said Newman head basketball coach Randy Livingston.
