Nicondra: A front moves in mid-week

All eyes to the sky with low clouds hanging over the region and a front heading our way. Tuesday afternoon highs will peak in the low 80s even without much sun. We stay mild through the overnight, but with a front moving in early in the day temperatures will stall in the 60s. The timing on rain will be important with our long stretch of parades beginning tomorrow evening. Right now we are still optimistic most showers will have moved out by parade time. Thursday will be even colder with a better chance for rain. Again there is strong evidence that rain will end in time for parades. Keep up with Fox 8 for the latest updates.