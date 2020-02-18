A slice of Carnival: Unique flavors that take the cake

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It won’t be hard to find the traditional style king cake at a party this weekend...the cinnamon sweet and sometimes cream cheese filled dessert you all know. But FOX 8′s unofficial food critic Rob Krieger found out, bakers are also creating unique flavors that take the cake.
Christopher Nobles, the maven chocolatier at Piety and Desire Chocolate, is lighting up the classic king cake.
“There’s plenty of people already doing a great job of making the traditional king cakes,” said Nobles. We have our flagship cake, The Crown. We also have our double IPA King Cake for all the craft beer nerds out there, and our ode to Chewbacchus, the Wooking Cake that features a blue milk glaze if you’re familiar with the Star Wars film. Another specialty is our big kahuna. It has a cacao fruit icing, our tiki ganache featuring Roulaison Rum, and edible orchids to make it look like a lei."
Nobles’ decadent designs are a nod to southern flavors.
Crawfish? There’s that too. Nathan Richard, the 2019 King of American Seafood, created an award winning recipe.
The crawfish king cake breaks the mold of the Mardi Gras standard with flavors made for a Fat Tuesday.
“It’s just a play on the New Orleans Jazz Fest staple crawfish bread. It starts off with a soft pretzel rolled dough, then we add some whipped goat cheese into it. Then go in the Louisiana crawfish tails. Then we make our special blend of the Who Dat seasoning which has a little bit of crab fat and different dehydrated shrimp and seafood flavorings. Lastly, a bit of Tabasco. Then we roll that dough up and we bake it.” We top is with a Tabasco pepper jelly, a crab fat sugar, green onions and then a little bit of red pepper chili flakes," said Richard.
You can order the specialty king cakes from Piety and Desire online and Richard sells his crawfish king cake on Friday at the Magazine Street Market.
