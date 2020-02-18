A slice of Carnival: Unique flavors that take the cake

“It’s just a play on the New Orleans Jazz Fest staple crawfish bread. It starts off with a soft pretzel rolled dough, then we add some whipped goat cheese into it. Then go in the Louisiana crawfish tails. Then we make our special blend of the Who Dat seasoning which has a little bit of crab fat and different dehydrated shrimp and seafood flavorings. Lastly, a bit of Tabasco. Then we roll that dough up and we bake it.” We top is with a Tabasco pepper jelly, a crab fat sugar, green onions and then a little bit of red pepper chili flakes," said Richard.