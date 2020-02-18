Sources: FBI, Department of Defense investigating New Orleans pain management office

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Federal agencies are investigating a New Orleans-based pain management clinic, sources confirm to FOX 8 News.
On Thursday, agents were at the Louisiana Pain Specialists location on Prytania Street in New Orleans taking items from the location. The office is located in a Touro office building but is not affiliated with the hospital.
The sources tell us agents are looking at the company which has seven locations across the New Orleans metro area.
The agents on the scene were from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service. According to the agency’s website, DCIS is an agency within the Department of Defense and investigates matters related to healthcare fraud.
Louisiana Pain Specialists released a statement on Monday in response to the investigation:
Louisiana Pain Specialists is cooperating with the authorities to respond to any inquiries any agency may have. LPS provides excellent care to its patients and will continue to do so and to serve the local New Orleans community.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.