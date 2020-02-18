Video: Brazen criminal robs New Orleans East supermarket

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An employee working inside Haynes Supermarket Sunday afternoon says she was caught off guard when a masked man stormed through the door in the middle of the day.
“I was sitting down, and I just heard somebody says, give me the money,” the employee said.
She says the robber seemed to have a gun.
“I saw his hand in the bag, like a duffle bag. It looked like he had a gun. He never let that hand down,” the employee said.
The cashier took off running and the robber leaned over the counter and opened the register. Eventually, he went behind the counter to grab more cash, but he didn’t stop there.
The robber then went to a room in the back.
“Once he got into the office, that’s when we managed to get out of there,” the employee said.
The masked man rummaged through the backroom for several minutes.
“There were a couple of people at the store. It was like he just didn’t care. He wanted the money,” the employee said.
At one point, a customer even came in, unaware a robbery was taking place and stood at the counter. Eventually, the customer took off running from the store. The robber followed behind, jumped into a grey car and took off. The employee says this isn’t the first time the place was robbed.
“This is the second time in one month, so somebody knows something,” the employee said.
A couple of weeks ago, the employee says surveillance video shows another man running into the business and demanding money. The robber grabbed money from the cash register and once again rummaged through the back office before leaving. Police say they haven’t made an arrest in either of the cases.
“I can’t be scared to go back to work because I have to make a living, but I think it’s sad because of all the things going on in New Orleans right now. It’s sad,” the employee said.
