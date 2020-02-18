Zurik: City inspectors approved work at the Hard Rock Hotel site, but GPS shows they were not there

On September 16, Tweeter also claimed to have visited the site. Records show she noted the construction site ‘passed’ inspection and gave the approval to pour slab on the 17th floor. The GPS records show that day Tweeter came close to the site once, parking at 314 North Rampart, two and a half blocks away from the construction site. The GPS data shows the vehicle was stopped for six minutes. It takes approximately four minutes to walk from that address to the construction site, meaning if the information is accurate, it is unlikely she would have been able to walk to the site, inspect the 17th floor and walk back to her car in six minutes.