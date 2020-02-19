Bruce: Rain Chances And Colder Temps Through Thursday Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two cold fronts will move across the area over the next couple of days. Some spotty rain is likely on today but ithere will be many dry hours as well. The February feel will return as well. Even
Thursday along with widespread light to moderate rain. A chilly north wind will add to the misery. At this time it appears the rain will wind down by sunset. This means that some patchy light rain may still be around for the early parade on Thursday but drier conditions albeit chilly weather will take over for later in the evening.
The rest of the Carnival forecast for Friday through Mardi Gras Day looks pretty good right now. A few showers are possible on Lundi Gras with maybe a stray shower on Sunday and Mardi Gras but a washout is not expected.
