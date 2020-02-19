Car burglars strike UNO campus again during their annual Mardi Gras parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another round of car burglaries occurred in the engineering parking lot during their annual UNO Mardi Gras parade today.
At around 2 p.m., four vehicles were broken into. The two male suspects are reported to have been wearing masks and driving a white Honda Accord.
They believe the same suspects may have been involved in other burglaries around the city over the past several days, according to a statement sent to the campus today.
The university is actively taking precautions to improve campus security by stationing a guard in the engineering lot and amping up police presence. They will also be closing off all campus entrances and exits overnight, excluding the Alumni Drive at Elysian Fields. This will be the only way to enter and exit the campus between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Easily accessible roads to Leon C. Simon are also being permanently closed off.
If anyone sees anything suspicious, UNO asks the public to call UNOPD at (504) 280-6666
