City employees sweep Uptown parade route tossing unattended belongings
New Orleans city employees sweep the Uptown parade route this morning, picking up any tarps, ladders, chairs, and tents that are unattended (Source: Josh Roberson)
February 19, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 9:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans city employees began sweeping the Uptown parade route Monday morning collecting items left unattended by parade revelers.

Items included ladders, tarps, blankets, and other various items.

New regulations in 2020 state that personal items must “not be placed earlier than four hours before the start of a parade and must not block intersections.”

