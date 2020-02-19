City employees sweep Uptown parade route tossing unattended belongings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans city employees began sweeping the Uptown parade route Monday morning collecting items left unattended by parade revelers.
Items included ladders, tarps, blankets, and other various items.
New regulations in 2020 state that personal items must “not be placed earlier than four hours before the start of a parade and must not block intersections.”
Click here for more information on the city’s Carnival regulations and what you can and can’t bring to the parade route.
