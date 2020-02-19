Fox 8 Special Report: Juvenile Justice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some believe changes are needed in the state’s juvenile justice system to protect the staff and the youth inmates.
In an exclusive FOX 8 interview, a Bridge City Center for Youth employee details what goes on inside the facility.
"It is in so many words. It’s jail for juveniles,” the employee said. “This job is not for everybody and they say that only females apply but the key is being security-minded.”
Most of the staff who guard the 77 youth inmates are women.
“A lot of women apply for the job. You go to school and the field of criminal justice. There are only so many jobs you can do, so you have this job. They pay a decent rate, so you work here,” the employee said. Guards in the juvenile justice system are called specialists and their job description includes, direct care, safety and therapeutic supervision of youth.
However, the employee says most specialists have no idea what they’re getting themselves into when they take the job.
“When fights break out, we do have to break up the fights. We are trained. It’s certain techniques and moves that we use but if you have a youth that’s 200 pounds, 150 pounds and you have a female that’s 140 pounds, that can be tough," the employee said.
The employee says fights don’t happen every day, but when they break out, it can be wild.
“We do a lot of re-directing but the level of kids that we have, they have no regard for authority, so re-directing the youth it’s a joke to them. It’s a complete joke," the employee said.
The guard says violence can happen anytime, anywhere, from unfinished business on the street that inmates decide to settle inside the facility to an all-out dorm on dorm fight between two dozen youth offenders.
“So, you’ve got a fight over here, a fight over there. You may have one kid that has a significant injury, and when I say significant he may have been knocked out. You may have one that got a tooth knocked out or something busted.. sometimes these fights can last 15 minutes," the employee said.
The injuries vary but, in some cases, they can be serious.
“Yes, there was a fractured skull before it was a hairline fracture from a kid being kicked. That was unfortunate and staff tried to protect that kid as much as they could but that youth was kicked in the head by several youths and when they do get injuries, they do go to children’s hospital to get treated," the employee said.
While the Office of Juvenile Justice doesn’t comment on specific cases, Deputy Secretary Dr. James Bueche says youth on youth violence at Bridge City is trending down.
“One of the things that we participate in as a agency is dealing with performance base standards,” Dr. Bueche said. “Our numbers also compared to other facilities around the country are lower than what other facilities are seeing.”
Bueche says the staff is trained for seven weeks to deescalate situations and not to engage the inmates.
“We are trained and, to be honest, the training that you get is more textbook training. You do have about two and half weeks where they do on the job training but everything you learn in training is textbook and, just like anything, you have to be hands-on in order to really get a feel for what you’re doing," the employee said.
The employee says guards can only restrain combative inmates.
“Of course ya know you’re not abusing them but if you make the wrong move and the kids hits you.. you hit back out of reaction.. you can be rule violated. A rule violation for someone who hasn’t been there long.. that would result in termination," the employee said.
The employee says there’s often a staffing shortage with people calling out sick or quitting. According to a 2018 legislative audit, the turnover rate at Bridge City is 60 to 70 percent.
“It is a demanding job and it’s challenging and people get here and realize it’s not for them,” Dr. Bueche said.
“Of course the females last longer than the males because it’s a battle of testosterone. When the males get in there, the youth challenge the men because they feel like they’re men themselves so they challenge the men,” the employee said.
When staff members call in sick, the specialist says you have to be prepared to work long hours, which can be extremely taxing.
“We’re scheduled for 12-hour shifts.. your shifts can turn into 16 plus hours,” the employee said.
“Sometimes we have call-ins, people get sick but we try to maintain that 2 to 12 or 1 to 6 ratio at all times because we don’t want to have an incident to happen and staff is in there by themselves with the kids," Dr. Bueche said.
When your 12-hour shift is over and there’s no one to take your place, you must stay at that post because leaving juvenile inmates alone would be against policy and it is a safety concern, according to the employee.
“The fear that I have on the job is being in any unit. I’m calling for assist because I’ve been assaulted and no one is there to come to help me immediately," the employee said.
The employee wanted to come forward to send a message about the state juvenile justice system. The worker says not enough of the young inmates are being reached.
“Some things need to change to protect staff as well as the youth,” the employee said. “In my opinion, some of these kids are not being rehabilitated. These kids are being taught to be better criminals”
