Happy late-National Fettucine Day! Here are recipes from D’Agostino Pasta Company

February 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 12:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On today’s show we brought in Chef Ryan Shepherd to share a couple of recipes. Happy National Fettucine Day!

Here are a couple of recipes that he whipped up in the Fox 8 kitchen:

D’Agostino Fettuccine in Tomato Cream Sauce

Makes: 4 – 6 portions

Ingredients

2 Tbsp D’Agostino Olive Oil

2 ea. Shallots, chopped fine

2 large Garlic cloves, smashed

1 lb Italian sausage, loose (removed from casing)

1 cup Heavy cream

24 oz. D’Agostino Pezzo Pasta Sauce

1 cup Water

2.5 tsp Dried, rubbed sage

½ tsp Dried, red chili flakes

4 qts Water

12 oz. D’Agostino Fettuccine

1 pinch Salt

½ cup Parmesan Cheese

Instructions

1. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt

2. Add D’Agostino Olive Oil, shallots, and garlic to a medium saucepan. Turn heat to medium.

3. Sweat aromatics until soft.

4. Turn the heat to high and add Italian sausage – using a wooden spatula to break the sausage into small pieces as it cooks.

5. Cook until the sausage is no longer pink then add heavy cream.

6. Bring the cram to a boil then drop to a simmer and reduce by half – or until cream is thick like gravy.

7. Add D’Agostino Pezzo Pasta Sauce, 1 cup of water, and spices.

8. Bring sauce to a boil then reduce to a simmer.

9. Cook for 5 – 7 minutes or until sauce is thick and reduced.

10. While sauce is cooking drop D’Agostino Fettuccine into the boiling water – cook for 7 minutes.

11. Once pasta is cooked, drain water and pasta from pot, then return cooked pasta to the waterless pot.

12. Immediately toss pasta with tomato cream sauce.

13. Serve immediately with a healthy pinch of Parmesan cheese.

D’Agostino Crawfish Fettuccine Alfredo

Makes: 4 – 6 portions

Ingredients

1 stick Unsalted Butter

1 Tbsp Seafood Magic, Chef Paul Prudhomme’s

1 lb Crawfish tails, thawed

2 cups Heavy cream

12 oz. D’Agostino Fettuccine Pasta (can be found at Rouses, Dorignac’s, or Langenstein’s)

4 qts Water

1 pinch Salt

¼ lbs Fontina Cheese, shredded

1 bunch Green onions, sliced thin

¼ lbs Parmesan cheese, grated

1 ea. Lemon, cut into wedges

Instructions

1. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt

2. Melt butter over high heat.

3. Add seasonings to toast spices, sauté 2 minutes, stirring with wooden spatula.

4. Add crawfish tails and continue sautéing for 2 more minutes.

5. Drop the heat to medium and stir in heavy cream.

6. Continue stirring until cream boils – immediately reduce to low and allow to simmer uncovered.

7. Stir D’Agostino Fettuccine into boiling water, leave pot uncovered and cook for 7 minutes.

8. Once cooked, using tongs, toss pasta from hot water to cream sauce – you want the pasta water dripping into the cream sauce – this helps forms the Alfredo.

9. Sprinkle shredded Fontina and green onions over pasta and cream then stir until cheese melts.

10. Serve immediately with a heavy pinch of parmesan cheese and some lemon slices.

