Happy late-National Fettucine Day! Here are recipes from D’Agostino Pasta Company

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On today’s show we brought in Chef Ryan Shepherd to share a couple of recipes. Happy National Fettucine Day!
Here are a couple of recipes that he whipped up in the Fox 8 kitchen:
Makes: 4 – 6 portions
Ingredients
2 Tbsp D’Agostino Olive Oil
2 ea. Shallots, chopped fine
2 large Garlic cloves, smashed
1 lb Italian sausage, loose (removed from casing)
1 cup Heavy cream
24 oz. D’Agostino Pezzo Pasta Sauce
1 cup Water
2.5 tsp Dried, rubbed sage
½ tsp Dried, red chili flakes
4 qts Water
12 oz. D’Agostino Fettuccine
1 pinch Salt
½ cup Parmesan Cheese
Instructions
1. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt
2. Add D’Agostino Olive Oil, shallots, and garlic to a medium saucepan. Turn heat to medium.
3. Sweat aromatics until soft.
4. Turn the heat to high and add Italian sausage – using a wooden spatula to break the sausage into small pieces as it cooks.
5. Cook until the sausage is no longer pink then add heavy cream.
6. Bring the cram to a boil then drop to a simmer and reduce by half – or until cream is thick like gravy.
7. Add D’Agostino Pezzo Pasta Sauce, 1 cup of water, and spices.
8. Bring sauce to a boil then reduce to a simmer.
9. Cook for 5 – 7 minutes or until sauce is thick and reduced.
10. While sauce is cooking drop D’Agostino Fettuccine into the boiling water – cook for 7 minutes.
11. Once pasta is cooked, drain water and pasta from pot, then return cooked pasta to the waterless pot.
12. Immediately toss pasta with tomato cream sauce.
13. Serve immediately with a healthy pinch of Parmesan cheese.
Makes: 4 – 6 portions
Ingredients
1 stick Unsalted Butter
1 Tbsp Seafood Magic, Chef Paul Prudhomme’s
1 lb Crawfish tails, thawed
2 cups Heavy cream
12 oz. D’Agostino Fettuccine Pasta (can be found at Rouses, Dorignac’s, or Langenstein’s)
4 qts Water
1 pinch Salt
¼ lbs Fontina Cheese, shredded
1 bunch Green onions, sliced thin
¼ lbs Parmesan cheese, grated
1 ea. Lemon, cut into wedges
Instructions
1. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt
2. Melt butter over high heat.
3. Add seasonings to toast spices, sauté 2 minutes, stirring with wooden spatula.
4. Add crawfish tails and continue sautéing for 2 more minutes.
5. Drop the heat to medium and stir in heavy cream.
6. Continue stirring until cream boils – immediately reduce to low and allow to simmer uncovered.
7. Stir D’Agostino Fettuccine into boiling water, leave pot uncovered and cook for 7 minutes.
8. Once cooked, using tongs, toss pasta from hot water to cream sauce – you want the pasta water dripping into the cream sauce – this helps forms the Alfredo.
9. Sprinkle shredded Fontina and green onions over pasta and cream then stir until cheese melts.
10. Serve immediately with a heavy pinch of parmesan cheese and some lemon slices.
