Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Drew Brees says he intends to play for the New Orleans Saints again next season. The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to “make another run at it” in what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,867 as well as yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547. Brees was productive and led the Saints to the playoffs last season despite missing five games with a throwing hand injury. He completed 74.3% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions.