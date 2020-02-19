Jackson Square artists believe carts were stolen following disagreements with a street performer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some Jackson Square artists say they've had run-ins with a man the NOPD arrested for tossing their carts into the river.
When police arrested 42-year-old Landon Semones earlier Monday, some artists recognized him as a street performer in Jackson Square.
One artist said his cart was tossed into the river two weeks before the dozen others, after calling security on Semones.
"He told me to go away, and I whirled around and I told him to go away, that I'd been here since 1972, and he needed to go away. Well, that night, my cart was pushed into the river," Kenneth Cook said.
Cook said he, along with other artists have permits to sell their art in Jackson Square, whereas many performers, say they don't.
"We don't allow entertainers along here. We don't want it to turn into Chartres Street, with all the noise and the bands and the drummers. So, trying to protect this street right here," Cook said.
According to the city's website, both artists and street entertainers require permits to perform in the city.
"I did have security called a couple of times, and every time, I've been able to cite the ordinances and talk about the First Amendment and how we're allowed to be in the space," Paige Reilly said.
However, there is a section in the city's ordinance that states permits aren't necessary in certain areas, including the French Quarter.
"The thing is that statues live in this very small, statue-sized space where I don't make noise, I don't have a big audience that stays around for a long time, and I add aesthetic to the scenario," Reilly said.
Some artists say this incident resulted from growing tensions between artists and performers.
"This has been ongoing ever since they allowed music on the street. This has been an ongoing issue," Bob Clift said.
Reilly says she wants to work together, rather than against each other, moving forward.
"Collaboration and community are very important to me, and so I have always come out to the Square with the idea of upholding that and keeping that strong," Reilly said.
The NOPD says it works with the Department of Revenue to enforce permits,
Some street performers say even security guards and police are often confused by the ordinance.
