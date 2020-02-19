Lacombe woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 190

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A Lacombe woman was killed Tuesday evening in a multi-vehicle crash, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on US 190 West near LA 433 (Thompson Rd.) in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 67-year-old Linda C. Adams of Lacombe.
Troopers say the crash occurred as a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Justin Martindale of Slidell, was traveling eastbound on US 190.
Martindale’s vehicle struck the rear-end of an eastbound Ford Crown Victoria then struck a westbound Hyundai Elantra head-on.
Martindale and his passenger, along with the driver and passengers of the Hyundai Elantra, were transported to an area hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
Once at the hospital, Adams, a passenger in the Hyundai Elantra, succumbed to her injuries. The driver and passengers of the Ford Crown Victoria were not injured.
At this time, impairment is not suspected.
As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from Martindale and the driver of the Hyundai Elantra for scientific analysis.
The driver of the Crown Victoria provided a breath sample that showed no evidence of alcohol. All occupants were restrained at the time of the crash.
Martindale was cited for Careless Operation.
