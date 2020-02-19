No. 6 LSU faces LA Tech in midweek matchup

LSU Softball hosts LA Tech for a midweek matchup. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | February 19, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 3:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU softball team will take on Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Tiger Park.

The game is set to start at 6 p.m.

The Tigers are currently 18-0 against the Lady Techsters in program history and 6-0 under head coach Beth Torina. In the last meeting between the two schools, LSU came away with the 2-1 victory in a nine-inning contest in the 2018 Purple & Gold Challange.

The Tigers are coming into the midweek game with an 8-1 record after going 3-1 in the LSU Invitational. The squad picked up wins against Samford, North Dakota, and then No. 13 UL-Lafayette. The team dropped its first game of the season against the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a final score of 2-1.

Sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen earned the SEC Pitcher of the Week honor after going 2-0 on the weekend. Kilponen remains undefeated at 3-0. Taylor Pleasants continues to lead the team and SEC with a batting average of .522. She has a team-leading 12 hits and eight runs scored.

LA Tech is 2-6 on the year with wins over Alabama A&M and Evansville. Zoe Hicks leads the team with a .273 average with six hits, three runs scored, and an RBI. She has struck out nine times. In the circle, the Lady Techsters are led by Bre Hernandez, who owns a 2.72 ERA. She is 2-1 and in 18 innings of work, she has struck out 17.

After the midweek game, the Tigers will host their third straight home tournament Feb. 21-22, featuring Belmont and Sam Houston St.

