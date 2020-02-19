Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | February 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.

Police reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.

NOPD was contacted by a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a man arrived by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, police learned that the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Deanne Street.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestioppers at (504) 822-1111.

