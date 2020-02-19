Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.
Police reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a man arrived by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound.
Through their investigation, police learned that the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Deanne Street.
The shooting remains under investigation and police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestioppers at (504) 822-1111.
