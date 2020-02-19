Order your LSU football commemorative tickets

Order your LSU football commemorative tickets. (Source: LSU Athletics)
By Amanda Lindsley | February 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 3:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 LSU football season was one to remember for Tiger fans.

Fans and keep on celebrating the undefeated and national championship season by ordering a commemorative season ticket sheet. The sheets are 8.5″x11″ replica ticket sheet.

The commemorative ticket sheets are each $20. Each ticket will feature an LSU football player along with the score from that game.

Fans interested in ordering one of the ticket sheets can click here.

