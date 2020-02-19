Overtime Podcast #136 - Drew Brees Announces His Return

“He has been the biggest advocate for learning behind Drew Brees. You ask him and he will say that he’ll follow whatever Drew Brees does to learn behind so if that means he is getting another year under Brees and certainly I do think that there is truth to all the reports that Taysom is the guy of the future. I think Payton believes that. Ithink Taysom believes that under Payton and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting one more year under Drew Brees. Then, the more Taysom learns, the less of a drop-off there may be in 2021 or 2022 when Drew Brees hangs 'em up."