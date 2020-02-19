Parade-goers setting up along routes for Nyx, Druids

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Part of Carnival tradition is making sure you have the best spot, even if it means paying for it.
“I got my man out here,” Kirk Bradley said. “I gave him a $20. Money talks. Money talks.” It did, his neighbor, Wallace Berterand watched Bradley’s spot as New Orleans crews tossed unclaimed tarps.
“We’re not going to be confrontational but we’re going to be very much educational and talking with folks,” Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO for infrastructure, said.
“I feel bad for those folks but at the same time those are the rules and the workers are just following orders,” reveler Matthew Romoser said.
Crews will be out each morning at 8 a.m. for the next week. "We've got streetcars to run. We've got neutral grounds to maintain," Green said.
Bradley says the season is a family affair. He took his kids out of school Wednesday to fully enjoy the parades. “I’ve had this experience ever since I was a kid. I wanted to pass it on to the younglings in our family hopefully they keep it running.”
The Carnival Season is for the young and the young at heart.
“My son-in-law daughter told me about this, they wanted me to come to Mardi Gras,” Mike Kirk said. “I told them you’re out of your mind I’m too old for Mardi Gras. No, no no There’s a family Mardi Gras. You’re lying.”
This is now his fourth year driving down from Arkansas to celebrate the season.
“[Carnival is] the world's greatest tailgate party, Mardi Gras," Kirk said.
Ramsey Green says the city will mow the lawn on Orleans Avenue to clean up the spray paint people have to mark their spot before Endymion rolls.
“Spray painting means nothing. You’ll notice we’ve suspended our mowing until we’re ready to do so,” Green said.
