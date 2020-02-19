Raceland man arrested in connection to shooting, attempted murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Ingram Jr., in connection to a shooting that occurred on Feb. 8.
Ingram was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after shooting a 22-year-old man in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Detectives suspected Ingram after investigating and brought him in for question. He then admitted to the incident and detectives believe they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.
Ingram’s bail is set at $500,000.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.