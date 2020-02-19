Raceland man arrested in connection to shooting, attempted murder

Raceland man arrested in connection to shooting, attempted murder
Joshua Ingram Jr., 18, was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. (Source: Lafourche Parish Police)
February 19, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:39 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Ingram Jr., in connection to a shooting that occurred on Feb. 8.

Ingram was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after shooting a 22-year-old man in the torso. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives suspected Ingram after investigating and brought him in for question. He then admitted to the incident and detectives believe they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Ingram’s bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.