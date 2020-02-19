NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sewerage & Water Board says it will inspect every part of New Orleans’ drainage system over the next 5 years. The utility’s Executive Director says there are no records of an inspection of this magnitude ever happening before.
The Board plans to inspect 210 miles of closed canals and 65 miles of open canals every 5 years.
“We’re trying to be more proactive and find issues before they become floods, that’s number 1. Number 2, is we are constantly keeping an eye on the system and watching how it reacts to any particular rain event,” Sewerage and Water Board General Superintendent Bob Turner said.
The utility says it has a schedule in place to inspect the city’s oldest areas first. They’ll also use video surveillance to see what the drainage system and aging infrastructure might be hiding.
“Although the schedule is important and that lays out the plan for this year but as we have these heavy rain events if we find an area that is behaving not the way that we anticipate it should be behaving which could be an indication that something is blocked in the underground canal or even the above-ground canals we will go ahead and investigate that this year as well,” Turner said.
The Sewerage & Water Board says the inspections will be divided into 5 areas, starting first in areas like Broadmoor, Uptown and Central City. The utility says neighbors can expect to see minimal impacts to traffic with temporary one-lane closures as crews access the drainage system. But, the Board says there will be no impact to customer’s water service.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.