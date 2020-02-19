S&WB says explosion caused by Entergy vault

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said Wednesday it had new results from an investigation into the cause of an electrical vault explosion.
The fire and explosion happened on Dec 16. Executive Director Ghassan Korban released a statement saying high water was found in an Entergy vault preventing liquid waste from flowing.
“We cleaned and inspected the sewer line on St. Louis Street and found no breaks or intrusions,” he said. “At this point, our investigation of the explosion has concluded. It is logical for the agency that owns the vault where the explosion occurred to be responsible for determining the root cause of the explosion."
He said it is now up to Entergy to address the issue further.
Entergy responded to the the latest news about the investigation:
“Entergy New Orleans completed its investigation regarding the incident that occurred on Dec. 16, 2019 in the French Quarter. Entergy concluded that methane released from a sewerage buildup combined with an electrical fault caused the incident.”
