Tulane announces 2020 football schedule

Tulane University announced its 2020 football schedule in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference office on Tuesday.
The Green Wave’s upcoming slate features six home games including a Thursday night matchup at Houston on an ESPN Network.
The Green Wave’s home schedule inside Yulman Stadium includes non-conference matchups against Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 3) and Army (Nov. 14). Tulane also will welcome league opponents Navy (Sept. 19), SMU (Oct. 17), Temple (Oct. 31) and Memphis (Nov. 28).
Tulane enters the 2020 season after it posted a 5-1 record at home. The Green Wave’s 5-1 mark at home last season was Tulane’s best record inside Yulman Stadium since the team moved into its new venue in 2014.
Over the past three seasons, Tulane has posted a 13-5 mark at home. The Green Wave’s six road games will include trips to Northwestern (Sept. 12), Mississippi State (Sept. 26), Houston (Oct. 8), UCF (Oct. 24), ECU (Nov. 7) and Tulsa (Nov. 21).
Tulane enters the 2020 season following a strong 2019 campaign that saw the Green Wave close out the year with a win over Southern Mississippi in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Tulane’s postseason victory over the Golden Eagles marked the first time in program history in which the Green Wave had won a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.
Tulane finished with a 7-6 record to secure its eighth winning season in the last 38 years and its second straight winning season. In the last 60 years, Tulane football has had just four back-to-back winning seasons.
The Green Wave return 23 players who have started in at least one game from last year’s team. Earlier this month, the Green Wave secured the second-best recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
