Zack: Stalled front to bring a few showers today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parade season kicks into high gear starting tonight and running through Mardi Gras Day so all eyes are certainly on the weather forecast.
Today brings with it a chance for some passing showers as a front has meandered down south and is stalled right across the area. This front will remain parked over us for the next 24 hours which keeps that chance for some sporadic rain possible even into this evening’s parades. If you are heading out to the route, grab the rain gear just in case.
Now big changes roll in on Thursday as a surge of colder air pushes this stalled front offshore leading to another round of rain. The rain on Thursday will be much more widespread and consistent from the morning hours right on through the afternoon. There is some good news though as the rain will quickly shut off by the evening hours so although the parade line up may be wet, most of the riding hours look to be drying it.
If you are heading to the parades on Thursday, dress warm as temperatures will be falling for much of the day. We go from the upper 50s to start the day down into the 40s by the end of the parades. In addition to the falling temperatures winds will be gusty making for quite a wind chill out there.
The forecast going into Carnival weekend is all about the return of the sunshine and some nice, cool temperatures. Day parades look great with evening parades being on the chilly side. We stay dry through the weekend before another chance for rain arrives on Lundi Gras/Mardi Gras Day.
