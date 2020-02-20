Associated Press argues in Civil Court emails between the Saints and Archdiocese should not remain confidential

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Associated Press and attorneys for alleged child sex abuse victims were in Civil Court Thursday arguing that emails between the Saints and the Archdiocese of New Orleans should not remain confidential.
A Special Master assigned to hear those arguments says she will make a recommendation to the court on whether the emails should be released to the public.
In court filings, lawyers for alleged victims say the Saints helped put together the list of credibly accused clergy released in a 2018 and that a Saints communications executive advised the church on how to handle damage control following the release of that report.
The AP argues this is a matter of significant public concern.
"The law is very clear that if a lot of the information is already public and if the parties involved are talking about it in the public then that means there is less reason for privacy and confidentiality and there is more reason for disclosure to the public," said Associated Press attorney, Mary Ellen Roy.
But, a Saints attorney says while trials are public, discovery is not. Instead, the attorney argued Thursday that parties in this case should only use the emails to prepare for trial and the emails should remain private until there is a trial.
Lawyers for the Archdiocese argue there is a move to use the emails to try to embarrass or annoy the individuals involved including the Archdiocese.
Attorneys for both the Saints and the Archdiocese of New Orleans had no comment following Thursday’s hearing.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.