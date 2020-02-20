Bruce: Rain For Everyone Today-Windy Turning Colder-Drier For Tonight’s Parades

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Everybody will get rain and windy plus colder weather today. Most will be light to moderate. Up to an inch of rain is possible before the rain decreases by late afternoon. Some spotty light rain or drizzle may still be possible around 6pm when the parades resume, but ends by 7pm.
It will turn much colder with falling temperatures by late in the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a gusty north wind.
The sun returns on Friday and it will remain cool and dry into Sunday. The next change will be for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. Another front may stall near the area and bring at least some chance for rain both days. It’s too soon to give specifics on timing or amounts.
