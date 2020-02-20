Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead and more: Krewe of Tucks names this year’s Grand Marshals

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This year’s Krewe of Tucks parade will feature nine Saints players as their honorary Grand Marshals.
Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead, Austin Carr, Kaden Ellis, Tre’Quan Smith, David Onyemata, Nick Easton and Glenn Foster will ride on the Dancing Friar float.
This year’s theme is titled ‘Tucks hits the Sweet Spot’.
The satire-driven krewe is known for its comical floats and gigantic toilet (A.K.A the King’s Throne). You can catch the krewe this Saturday (Feb. 22) at 12 p.m. on the Uptown Route.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.