Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead and more: Krewe of Tucks names this year’s Grand Marshals

Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead and more: Krewe of Tucks names this year’s Grand Marshals
This year’s Krewe of Tucks parade will feature nine Saints players as their honorary Grand Marshals.
By Kendra Smith-Parks | February 20, 2020 at 6:37 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 6:53 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This year’s Krewe of Tucks parade will feature nine Saints players as their honorary Grand Marshals.

Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead, Austin Carr, Kaden Ellis, Tre’Quan Smith, David Onyemata, Nick Easton and Glenn Foster will ride on the Dancing Friar float.

This year’s theme is titled ‘Tucks hits the Sweet Spot’.

The satire-driven krewe is known for its comical floats and gigantic toilet (A.K.A the King’s Throne). You can catch the krewe this Saturday (Feb. 22) at 12 p.m. on the Uptown Route.

The krewe will roll down their Uptown route on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m.
The krewe will roll down their Uptown route on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. (Source: Krewe of Tucks)

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.