Dong Phuong Bakery, City Park targeted in latest vehicle burglries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thieves targeted several vehicles at Dong Phuong Bakery. Meanwhile, a woman says burglaries tried to run over her after she busted them in City Park.
“At about 3:30 a.m. this morning a car drove up with five or six people in it,” says Stephanie Modica, manager at Dong Phuong Bakery.
Surveillance video from the bakery shows what unfolded early Wednesday morning.
The burglars jumped out of their getaway car and immediately got to work busting out windows in the bakery’s parking lot.
“Nine cars in a night within six minutes,” says Modica. “We had employees working inside and the crazy thing is that while they were in there, there was so much noise with the baking, no one heard it.”
Modica says the six employees became victims and for several of them, it isn’t the first time they’ve been hit.
“The sad thing is that they’re having to work so hard and their paycheck goes to fixing this vehicle that they had no other reason to fix, twice in one month. That’s the most frustrating. The second time in less than 30 days.”
Hours earlier, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a woman says she had just dropped off her son at the City Park tennis courts when she headed back to her car.
“I was at the courts for maybe 10 to 12 minutes. I walked back to the parking lot. As I got into my vehicle I didn’t even notice my window was broken. I opened the driver’s side door. I got in. As I got in, I looked to the left and noticed the car next to me had a broken window so I got out with my phone in hand.”
That’s when she says she noticed her car window was busted and there was a suspicious vehicle nearby. She decided to take a picture of it.
“I lifted the phone to take the picture and that’s when the engine started. They revved it up.”
The victim says she became frightened and at the same time, she started snapping pictures on her phone.
“And as the car started racing towards me, I think I froze for a moment and as it got really close it was coming at me and I jumped back. I started yelling 911. Someone call 911.”
The white Honda Accord took off and police responded.
“It’s just this matter now escalating. It’s not just breaking into someone’s car. If you walk up on them, I mean I was attacked.”
The woman says she wants people to know how quickly things can get out of hand.
“I just think that they seem to have no fear because they don’t seem to think any true harm can come to them. But the rest of out community is frightened to death.”
Police investigated car break-ins at UNO Tuesday afternoon. In that case, they’re also looking for a white Honda Accord.
Police, though, have not connected the UNO case with the incident in City Park.
