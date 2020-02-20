East Jefferson Hospital votes to sell to LCMC

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Board members at East Jefferson General Hospital voted to sell the hospital to LCMC.
The board held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the sale of the hospital.
EJGH is currently owned by Jefferson Parish, so the Jefferson Parish council will have to make the final vote on the sale of the hospital. If approved by the parish council, the sale will then have to be approved by Jefferson Parish voters.
If approved, LCMC, which is a local healthcare entity that operates University Medical Center as well as several other local hospitals, would take over operations at EJGH.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.