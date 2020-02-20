Family of woman fatally struck by Nyx float talks about what happened

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “Puggie is a people person, and she kept everybody laughing. I’m just lost for words,” says Paulette Williams.
58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche, known by friends and family as Pugie, lost her life during the Nyx parade. Family members say she was trying to get to the other side of float 21 to see her cousin who was riding.
“Just was a freak accident, running between floats. She must have gotten her leg caught trying to step over that coupling,” says Ernest Turner.
Carmouche’s father, Ernest Turner, believes she went to the parade Tuesday night to be with friends at the corner of Magazine and Valence.
“The lady that she was with, told me, that her family and all went to the parade together,” says Turner.
“She was good person, and I don’t understand why she was at the parade. How did this happen,” says Keith Martin.
Her cousin, Keith Martin, says Carmouche was a kind person who never missed an opportunity to help others.
“She helped me a lot. She’s a good person. If she’s got it, she’ll give it to you,” says Martin.
“She was a good person. Ain’t nobody say anything bad about Geraldine,” says Paulette Williams.
Her sister-in-law Paulette Williams talked to Carmouche just hours before she died.
She says Carmouche worked security for events and was looking forward to the busy weekend with Carnival season.
“She was getting ready to work the Zulu ball, and she had to work the nine top. She did security for the Superdome,” says Williams.
Her family says what happened was an accident they don’t believe there’s anything the city can do to prevent something like this from happening again.
“I don’t know what else you can do. I would say just keep your children from running between those floats. Don’t do that,” says Turner.
Her family says they appreciate the love and support they’ve received from the entire community. They want people to always think about safety at parades.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.