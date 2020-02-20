’It’s very scary:’’ Some parents want speed limit changed after traffic guard killed in front of school

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A school crossing guard with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was struck and killed Thursday morning.
Lafourche Sheriff Craig Webre said 67-year-old Larry Boudreaux of Thibodaux was directing traffic in front of Chackbay Elementary School Thursday morning, when a truck hit him.
"Being exposed on a highway, especially a highway that has a 55 mph posted limit and 40 mph school limit does expose you to the potential to get hurt," Webre said.
Webre said it happened right before school started, around 7:45 a.m.
"My understanding was that he was in that vicinity. He was in that median area where that center turn lane was at. Outside of the main travel lanes," Webre said.
He said Boudreaux worked with the Sheriff's Office for three years.
"When you're with a law enforcement agency, when you're part of a family, whether it's three days or 33 years, you recognize the preciousness of life, you recognize the dangers of public service, and traffic control officers are critically important to safety of children getting in and out of school," Webre said.
The speed limit of Highway 20 in front of the school is 40 miles per hour, rather than the usual 25 miles per hour.
"The traffic goes fast. They do more than 40. I know it, but for school, that is entirely too fast," one grandparent, who did not want to be identified, said.
"We probably have, I'd say more than average complaints for speeding, and people are having more and more trouble getting onto the highway when leaving their residence because the traffic volume has increased so much," Webre said.
Some parents hope the speed limit will change after this tragedy.
"I would certainly encourage DOTD to re-evaluate," Webre said.
"It's very scary. very scary, and my condolences go out to the family," a grandparent said.
Webre said Boudreaux was an army veteran, and is survived by his wife and their two daughters.
