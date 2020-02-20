Kia recalls SUVs, vans; electrical problem can cause fires

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2009, file photo, the 2011 Kia Sorento debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. Kia is joining its affiliate Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire. The Kia recall covers nearly 229,000 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009. (Source: Jae C. Hong)