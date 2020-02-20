Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MARDI GRAS FLOAT-WOMAN KILLED
Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a woman was struck and killed by a parade float as the city celebrated Mardi Gras. News outlets report witnesses say the woman tried to cross between a tandem float, which has two sections that are connected in the middle. She reportedly tripped over the hitch connecting the two sections and was run over by the back half of the float. The accident happened Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. The rest of the floats in the parade were diverted after the collision. The woman hasn't been identified. Mardi Gras is Feb. 25.
BC-US-CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS
NFL's Saints head to court in Catholic Church email dispute
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are heading to court to block the release of hundreds of emails detailing the behind-the-scenes public relations work the team did for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese amid its clergy sexual abuse crisis. A retired judge is expected to hear arguments Thursday on the team's request to keep the emails confidential — at least for now. The hearing comes amid claims that the NFL team joined the New Orleans archdiocese in a “pattern and practice” of concealing sexual abuse. The team has denied wrongdoing and says its involvement was limited to PR advice.
UNITED STATES-NUCLEAR WEAPONS
Pentagon chief visits nuke base to highlight weapon spending
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper used his first-ever visit to a nuclear missile field in frigid North Dakota to tout the Trump administration's multibillion-dollar plan for a top-to-bottom modernization of the nuclear force. The administration is asking Congress for $46 billion in nuclear weapons spending for 2021. Esper also called on China to join the United States and Russia in negotiating a new nuclear arms control agreement. At Minot Air Force Base, Esper got an up-close look at two of the three main pillars of the U.S. nuclear arsenal — Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missiles and B-52 long-range bombers.
STATE POLICE-MARDI GRAS
200 Louisiana state troopers in New Orleans for Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 200 Louisiana state troopers have been sent to the New Orleans area as the Carnival season revs up toward Mardi Gras, which comes next week. A state police news release says they're staying through Fat Tuesday. They'll be in the French Quarter and metro area, working on patrols, criminal investigations, and crowd and traffic control. The news release notes that a new parade tracker lets people send friends and family their precise location on a New Orleans parade route. The website also maps locations of public toilets, first aid stations, lost child stations and food vendors.
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA SENATE
GOP U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy formally launches reelection bid
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has officially kicked off his Louisiana reelection campaign. He visited a repaired, locally-owned grocery store in Denham Springs that was heavily damaged in the capital region's 2016 flooding to launch his campaign Wednesday. The senator used the location to promote his work to harness federal rebuilding aid. Cassidy is seeking a second six-year term with a sizable campaign account. He's so far drawn no well-financed challengers. His situation is a stark contrast from his 2014 campaign when the then-congressman from Baton Rouge unseated three-term Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu in a hard-fought competition. Cassidy won't know his full slate of competitors until mid-July. That's when the candidate signup period is held.
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS
Louisiana's college admissions standards toughened by board
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's higher education policy-making board has bolstered its minimum admission standards for public universities. The Board of Regents on Wednesday agreed to add the threat of financial penalties for campuses that disobey the requirements. The board agreed to the adjustments to the state's existing, 15-year-old admissions standards without objection. Approval came after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations to get board members comfortable with the changes. Most of the rewrites were modest. But the penalty provisions represent the regents' first real effort to force compliance with the policy. The board has never penalized schools for not complying with admissions criteria.
COLUMBUS SHIPS-REPLICAS
Columbus ship replicas sail into Mississippi harbor
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Replicas of Christopher Columbus' Niña and Pinta ships have arrived at a harbor on Mississippi's Gulf Coast. About a dozen spectators lined a pier Wednesday in Biloxi as the ships arrived. Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on the Niña on his three voyages of discovery to the New world beginning in 1492. The original Niña was last heard of in 1501, but the 1991 replica serves as a floating museum. While in port, the ships will be open for public tours. They are scheduled to leave Biloxi on Monday, March 2. After a week-long stop in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the ships will head to Florida.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Flooded Mississippi residents return to soggy, smelly homes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Flooded-out residents are returning to soggy, smelly homes around Mississippi's capital after days of misery. Gov. Tate Reeves is urging people to be cautious as they go into buildings that were flooded by the Pearl River. People who had been forced out of their homes were opening doors and windows on Wednesday so carpet, furniture and floors could begin drying out. Hundreds of people remained without electricity in central Mississippi. Rain was still falling across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina. Flood warnings covered much of the South, and more rain was expected in Mississippi.