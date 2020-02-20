Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Mississippi man accused of killing 8 tears up during trial
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Testimony from a Mississippi woman whose son and nephew were two of the eight victims killed in an early morning shooting in 2017 was so emotional that the man accused of killing them was in tears. The Daily Leader reports that Shayla Edwards took the stand Wednesday to describe the relationship her family had with defendant Willie Cory Godbolt before the night of the killings and shared that he had taken her son jogging a week before the killings. Days later, Edwards would hold her son's lifeless body to her chest and kiss him, rocking him and begging him to wake up. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Godbolt who has pleaded not guilty to several charges including four counts of capital murder. Testimony is expected to continue next week.
MISSISSIPPI-WATER LAWSUIT
$90M settlement in lawsuit over water billing in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is set to receive nearly $90 million from its lawsuit against a private company over a water meter and billing system. Some water customers in Jackson were billed too much, too little or not at all. The city of Jackson sued Siemens Industry Inc. last year. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Wednesday that both sides have agreed to a settlement. The company will pay Jackson the full amount of the original contract. The city hired Siemens in 2012, under a different mayor. It was the largest contract in the history of Mississippi's capital city.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi moving more inmates out of troubled state prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has moved more inmates out of a state prison rocked by deadly violence. Gov. Tate Reeves says about 50 inmates were moved out of Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday. They were taken to a privately run prison nearby. The move comes as the state's prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Reeves says more than 500 more inmates will be transferred to the private prison during the next several weeks. That will leave Unit 29 mostly empty. At least 18 Mississippi inmates have died since late December, many under violent circumstances.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Flooded Mississippi residents return to soggy, smelly homes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Flooded-out residents are returning to soggy, smelly homes around Mississippi's capital after days of misery. Gov. Tate Reeves is urging people to be cautious as they go into buildings that were flooded by the Pearl River. People who had been forced out of their homes were opening doors and windows on Wednesday so carpet, furniture and floors could begin drying out. Hundreds of people remained without electricity in central Mississippi. Rain was still falling across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina. Flood warnings covered much of the South, and more rain was expected in Mississippi.
COLUMBUS SHIPS-REPLICAS
Columbus ship replicas sail into Mississippi harbor
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Replicas of Christopher Columbus' Niña and Pinta ships have arrived at a harbor on Mississippi's Gulf Coast. About a dozen spectators lined a pier Wednesday in Biloxi as the ships arrived. Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on the Niña on his three voyages of discovery to the New world beginning in 1492. The original Niña was last heard of in 1501, but the 1991 replica serves as a floating museum. While in port, the ships will be open for public tours. They are scheduled to leave Biloxi on Monday, March 2. After a week-long stop in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the ships will head to Florida.
AP-US-FATAL-HOSPITAL-SHOOTING
Shooting outside Mississippi hospital leaves 3 dead
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man in Mississippi fatally shot his girlfriend and an unarmed security guard in a hospital parking lot before fatally shooting himself. Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the woman worked at the hospital. Holmes says the couple got into an argument in the parking lot Wednesday. When the security guard approached, the man shot the guard and the woman. He then fled and was later found dead in a nearby cemetery of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot. Police have identified the victims as 32-year-old Christina Davis and 64-year-old Browning Luckett Jr.