Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Testimony from a Mississippi woman whose son and nephew were two of the eight victims killed in an early morning shooting in 2017 was so emotional that the man accused of killing them was in tears. The Daily Leader reports that Shayla Edwards took the stand Wednesday to describe the relationship her family had with defendant Willie Cory Godbolt before the night of the killings and shared that he had taken her son jogging a week before the killings. Days later, Edwards would hold her son's lifeless body to her chest and kiss him, rocking him and begging him to wake up. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Godbolt who has pleaded not guilty to several charges including four counts of capital murder. Testimony is expected to continue next week.