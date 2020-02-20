New Orleans postpones all Uptown parades on Thursday due to high winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to high winds, all parades have been canceled Thursday, according to city leaders.
City officials said the weather could produce 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph. They are concerned about debris falling from floats, power lines and other issues caused by the gusts.
The city did not say the decision was related to the fatal accident at NYX that left a woman dead on Wednesday night. Police say she was trying to get beads or throws from a tandem float when she was struck.
“With this forecast, the NOPD, in consultation with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, has determined that it would be unsafe to roll parades this evening,” the city said.
The krewes were informed and chose their updated run times.
The parades will be floats only, with no additional elements like bands or marching groups.
You can find the parade routes at nolaweekend.com.
