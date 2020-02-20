NFL Saints backed by church in effort to keep emails secret

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An attorney for New Orleans' Roman Catholic archdiocese is strongly defending the New Orleans Saints' public-relations help in dealing with the clergy sex abuse crisis.
He says the legal effort to unseal emails between them is aimed at trying to shame those “who had the audacity” to back the church.
The remarks came in a court hearing Thursday on the Saints’ request to keep those emails confidential.
A special master was not expected to rule immediately. The hearing comes amid claims the Saints joined the church in a pattern of concealing sexual abuse - an allegation the team denies.
