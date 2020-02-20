No. 11 LSU upset by Nicholls in midweek matchup

Eric Walker (0-1) started on the mound for LSU and suffered the loss in his first action of the season. He gave up one earned run in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out two batters but walked three others. Aaron George also allowed an earned run on two hits, while striking out five. Trent Vietmeier gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits. Rye Gunter also took the hump for the Tigers for 1.1 innings. In all, LSU’s pitchers walked eight batters.