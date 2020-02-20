No. 11 LSU upset by Nicholls in midweek matchup

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU dropped a midweek game against previously winless Nicholls State in Thibodaux on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The Tigers (3-2) fell 4-2 to the Colonels (1-3).
RELATED STORIES:
Tyler Theriot of Brusly was the starting pitcher for Nicholls and earned the win. In 5.1 innings of work, he gave up only two hits and no runs, while striking out seven. He also walked four batters.
Eric Walker (0-1) started on the mound for LSU and suffered the loss in his first action of the season. He gave up one earned run in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out two batters but walked three others. Aaron George also allowed an earned run on two hits, while striking out five. Trent Vietmeier gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits. Rye Gunter also took the hump for the Tigers for 1.1 innings. In all, LSU’s pitchers walked eight batters.
Nicholls got on the board early. In the bottom of the first, with the bases loaded and one out, Xane Washington scored on a sac fly to center field by Mason Turner to put the Colonels up 1-0. They went up 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth on a single to right field by Brayden Jobert that scored Washington from third.
In the top of the sixth, Zack Mathis stole third and scored on an error by the catcher to make it 2-1. Nicholls responded by putting up another run in the bottom of the inning when Nathan Tribble of Ponchatoula scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Jobert hit a solo home run to right field to make it 4-1. In the top of the ninth, Maurice Hampton Jr. reached home on a sac fly by Daniel Cabrera to make it 4-2.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.