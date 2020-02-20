School traffic guard killed after being struck by car

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish police are investigating a fatal incident that left a school traffic guard dead, according to a report.
The guard was struck this morning at Chackbay Elementary School in Thibodaux, according to a spokesperson.
“We are devastated by the news of this incident. My prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the family involved, as well as our Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office family as a whole," Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said.
The identity of the guard has not been released yet.
Updates will be provided here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.