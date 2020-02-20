St. Tammany Parish man wanted for child rape

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man accused of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.
In early February, deputies investigated a 12-year-old female juvenile being sexually abused while at a Lacombe-area residence.
After the investigation, a warrant was issued on Feb. 18 for the arrest of Lee Cousin, 35, for felony first degree rape.
Deputies attempted to locate Cousin, who is known to frequent residences in the 28000 block of Sandy Road and the 27000 block of Pichon Road in Lacombe, but were unsuccessful, deputies said.
Cousin is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’7” tall and approximately 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair. Cousin also has tattoos on both arms. He is believed to be under the influence of narcotics and is likely still in the Lacombe area, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cousin, is asked to call Detective Lopez at (985)276-1339 or (985)898-2338.
