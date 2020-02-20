Two Safety and Permits Inspectors placed on emergency suspension following FOX 8 Investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two inspectors with the City of New Orleans Department of Safety and Permits have been placed on emergency suspension, following a series of FOX 8 reports that revealed discrepancies between city inspection logs and GPS records of the department’s vehicles.

FOX 8 analysis of GPS data from Department of Safety and Permits vehicles showed discrepancies with Tweeter, Treadaway and Dwyer. The city confirmed FOX 8′s findings are part of an ongoing internal and external investigation into the department and the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on Oct. 12, 2019. That collapse killed three men after several floors collapsed.

In the letter to the three senior building inspectors, the city said the suspension is a result of the Department of Safety and Permits’ ongoing internal investigation which “revealed information concerning a pattern of your failure to conduct inspections of buildings as assigned and required by your job duties, as well as subsequent falsification of public records pertaining to these unconducted inspections.”