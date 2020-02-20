Two Safety and Permits Inspectors placed on emergency suspension following FOX 8 Investigation

Two Safety and Permits Inspectors placed on emergency suspension following FOX 8 Investigation
By Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich | February 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 4:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two inspectors with the City of New Orleans Department of Safety and Permits have been placed on emergency suspension, following a series of FOX 8 reports that revealed discrepancies between city inspection logs and GPS records of the department’s vehicles.

City officials confirm that Eric Treadaway and Julie Tweeter were placed on a thirty-day emergency suspension without pay. Both are employed as a senior building inspector with the city.

Both employees will have a pre-termination hearing with the city on March 9, 2020.

A third senior building inspector, Thomas Dwyer, had retired from the city on February 14, 2020. The city placed the same emergency suspension note in his employee file.

FOX 8 analysis of GPS data from Department of Safety and Permits vehicles showed discrepancies with Tweeter, Treadaway and Dwyer. The city confirmed FOX 8′s findings are part of an ongoing internal and external investigation into the department and the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on Oct. 12, 2019. That collapse killed three men after several floors collapsed.

In the letter to the three senior building inspectors, the city said the suspension is a result of the Department of Safety and Permits’ ongoing internal investigation which “revealed information concerning a pattern of your failure to conduct inspections of buildings as assigned and required by your job duties, as well as subsequent falsification of public records pertaining to these unconducted inspections.”

These unconducted inspections occurred on at least the following dates: May 22, 2019 and June 4, 20 I 9. The pattern of behavior discovered included receiving photos of job sites from third parties and uploading those photos to LAMA as though they were taken by you du1ing an inspection, as well as the input of information into LAMA that was intended to indicate that you had been present at the job sites for the inspections in question. This failure to conduct inspections as assigned and the falsification of inspection records is a clear violation of Standard Operating Procedure Memorandum 14-02 and Employee Policy Memorandum 13-02(2)(A)(c): Standards of Professional Behavior.

-Letter from the City of New Orleans to inspectors

The March 9 pre-termination hearing will happen before the Director of Safety and Permits at City Hall. The inspectors are told in the letter to turn in their credentials and city-issued documents and equipment to the department.

.
. (Source: WVUE-TV)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.