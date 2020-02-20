Witnesses recount scene after was woman struck and killed by Nyx float

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police investigate exactly what led up to the death of a woman just as the Nyx parade was getting started Wednesday night.
Residents in the area say that they’re still in shock, after a woman was run over by a float.
With a memorial sprouting up near the scene of where 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche was killed, people who were there say it was a tragedy they'll never forget.
"I saw it immediately after, it was horrible and obvious what happened," said parade goer Emily Harwell.
As the crowds reached for beads somehow Carmouche got caught up between two floats that were being pulled together in tandem, float number 21.
“People were mobbing the float, I could see how it happened,” said Harwell.
Witnesses say first responders were quick to the scene but they say it was clear there was little that could be done.
"People surrounded her and took sheets and use them to surround her," said parade goer Connie Garrison.
27 floats were sent back to the marshaling area after the tragedy including float number 38 which was carrying Fox 8's Kristi Coleman, who had been looking forward to a special tribute for former coworker Nancy Parker who was supposed to be grand marshal of the parade before her death last year.
"Something very tragic on a special night and honoring Nancy you never thought this would happen," said Coleman.
Nyx released a statement of sympathy for the victim who knew two of the parades 3500 members.
"It's something that could happen to any crew, I don't know if i'm going out tonight or any for the rest of carnival," said Harwell.
Such incidents are not unheard of, and some suggest a review of carnival security procedures to see if more can be done to prevent such tragedies. New Orleans police say their investigation is ongoing.
